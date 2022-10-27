Takeda Pharmaceutical Non-GAAP EPS of ¥288.00, revenue of ¥1974.8B; raises FY22 guidance

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical press release (NYSE:TAK): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of ¥288.00.
  • Revenue of ¥1974.8B.
  • Core operating profit growth of +14.5% at CER; Core operating profit margin of 31.7%.
  • Reported operating profit growth affected by one-time gain booked in FY2021 Q1 from sale of diabetes portfolio in Japan and FX impact.
  • Updating peak sales outlook for ENTYVIO® to $7.5B-9.0B.
  • Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA improved to 2.6x; well-balanced maturity profile with 98% of debt at fixed rates at average 2% interest.
  • FY2022 guidance: Revenue: ¥3,930B (prior ¥3,690B); Core Operating Profit: ¥1,180B (prior ¥1,100B); Reported EPS: ¥198 (prior ¥188); Core EPS: ¥525 (prior ¥484); Free Cash Flow of ¥650.0B - ¥750.0B (prior ¥600.0 - ¥700.0).

