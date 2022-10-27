Landis+Gyr Group AG GAAP EPS of $6.57, revenue of $728.7M misses by $1.3M
Oct. 27, 2022
- Landis+Gyr Group AG press release (OTCPK:LDGYY): 1H GAAP EPS of $6.57.
- Revenue of $728.7M (+4.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.3M.
- Sustained solid order intake of $773.2M corresponding to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06.
- Committed backlog at record-high level of $3,479.7M, up 7.5% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EBITDA declined 31.2% to $48.7M equivalent to a margin of 6.7% due to higher supply chain cost, and USD strength.
- Confirmation of FY 2022 guidance with expected significant volume ramp up in H2 as supply chain situation is expected to start easing
- "Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Landis+Gyr confirms its guidance for FY 2022 provided in May 2022 with net revenue growth in FY 2022 of between 6% and 10% including FY 2021 acquisitions. As announced earlier, Landis+Gyr will continue to make significant additional strategic transformation investments of approximately 2% of net revenues in FY 2022. Together with higher expected cost from supply chain and cost inflation, the Adjusted EBITDA margin for FY 2022 is expected to be between 5% and 8% of net revenues. Due to higher operating working capital needs, the Free Cash Flow (excluding M&A) for FY 2022 is expected to come in towards the lower end of the guided range of between USD 30 million and USD 60 million."
