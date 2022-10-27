Janus Henderson Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 beats by $0.13, revenue of $512.9M beats by $20.19M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:08 AM ETJanus Henderson Group plc (JHG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Janus Henderson press release (NYSE:JHG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $512.9M (-25.4% Y/Y) beats by $20.19M.
- AUM decreased 8% to $274.6B compared to the prior quarter, due to market declines, US dollar appreciation, and net outflows
- Net outflows of -$5.8B primarily reflect market uncertainty and investment underperformance in key strategies.
- Actioning $40M to $45M in gross run-rate cost efficiencies expected to be realised by the end of 2023, which will be offset by investments in the business to drive growth.
- Janus Henderson intends to publish its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on 2 February 2023.
