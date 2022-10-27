Intrum AB (publ) Non-GAAP EPS of SEK 6.31, revenue of SEK 4.57B
- Intrum AB (publ) (OTCPK:ITJTY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of SEK 6.31.
- Revenue of SEK 4.57B (+6.5% Y/Y).
- EBIT of SEK -1,576M for Q3 ‘22 includes negative adjustments following revaluations of specific investment portfolios totalling SEK 3,153M.
- Adjusted EBIT increased to SEK 1,564M.
- In the third quarter cash EBIT increased to SEK 1,396M, cash RoIC decreased to 7.3% and cash earnings per share decreased to SEK 2.48.
- Outlook: "We expect a seasonally strong fourth quarter despite the more challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Intrum has a resilient business model with Servicing in particular expected to benefit from increasing demand for our services in due course. For Portfolio Investments we expect a slower investment pace in the fourth quarter as we selectively deploy capital as investment returns adjust to the new environment. We continue to work towards achieving all our medium-term financial targets, including our leverage target, where we, given the challenging market conditions, aim to achieve a leverage ratio of 3.5 times as soon as possible. Our strategy remains unchanged as we focus on growth and commercial success as well as improving effectiveness and efficiency through ONE Intrum."
