Credit Suisse Group AG reports Q3 loss of CHF 4.034B as it announced a massive strategic overhaul
Oct. 27, 2022 4:22 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS), CSGKFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) press release: Q3 GAAP EPS of -CHF 1.53.
- Revenue of CHF 3.8B (-30.1% Y/Y).
- As of the end of 3Q22, our CET1 ratio was 12.6%.
- The embattled lender posted a third-quarter net loss of CHF 4.034 billion, but noted that the scale of the loss reflected a CHF 3.655B impairment relating to the “reassessment of deferred tax assets as a result of the comprehensive strategic review.”
- In 3Q22, provision for credit losses of CHF 21M were mainly related to CHF 21M in the Swiss Bank and CHF 7M in Wealth Management, partially offset by a release of provision for credit losses of CHF 6M in the Investment Bank.
- "From today, we are taking a series of decisive actions to re-focus Credit Suisse around the needs of our clients and stakeholders. Our new, integrated model will be focused on Wealth Management, the Swiss Bank, as well as Asset Management, and we will radically restructure the Investment Bank, strengthen capital, and accelerate our cost transformation. We believe these actions will lead Credit Suisse to a more stable performance and generate lasting value for our shareholders," said Ulrich Körner, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse Group AG.
- "In 4Q22, we expect to record a CHF 75 million loss related to the full disposal of our shareholding in Allfunds Group plc (Allfunds). Additionally, we expect to incur restructuring charges and software and real estate impairments of approximately CHF 250M in 4Q22 as part of the costs of the announced strategic transformation. Together with the negative revenue impacts from the exit of our non-core businesses and exposures, we expect a net loss for the Group in 4Q22. "
- It also aims to cut its cost base by 15%, or CHF 2.5B by 2025.
