"I can literally say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me," said Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, before the sportswear manufacturer dropped the embattled artist as a partner. It's now been several weeks since his tirades against Jews have prompted headlines, as well as other racially insensitive incidents. In the meantime, a corporate backlash has ensued following Ye's rants and remarks that have sparked widespread condemnation.

Snippets: "The Jewish people have their hand on every single business that controls the world... I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE... I'm #MeTooing the Jewish culture right now and saying ya'll gotta come out and say what you have done... By the fact I cross the antisemite line... and vibe, calling out the Jewish media and mob culture, I'm here to finish the job." Kanye West agrees to buy conservative social-media platform Parler

Prior to Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) dropping its lucrative partnership with the rapper (which will result in a $250M hit for the company), Gap (NYSE:GPS) removed Yeezy products from store shelves. TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) have also severed ties with Ye, while luxury fashion house Balenciaga (OTCPK:PPRUY) ended their relationship. Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) says it will still keep streaming his music unless his record label requested it be removed, though Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has pulled his tunes from their platform. Adidas downgraded at RBC on issues related to inflation, inventory, and Kanye West

Looking elsewhere? Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) said its executives escorted Ye out of a Los Angeles corporate office on Wednesday after he "showed up unannounced and uninvited." Ye arrived with his own camera crew and demanded to meet with executives, but the footwear maker confirmed that it "has no intention of working with West." "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech," Skechers said in a statement.