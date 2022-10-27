Check Point Software Technologies reports Q3 earnings beat
Oct. 27, 2022 5:05 AM ETCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Check Point Software Technologies press release (NASDAQ:CHKP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.77 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $578M (+8.2% Y/Y) beats by $6.22M.
- Security Subscription Revenues: $216M, a 13 percent increase Y/Y.
- Deferred Revenues: $1,647M, a 13 percent increase Y/Y.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $263M, representing 45 percent of revenues.
- Cash balances, marketable securities and short-term deposits of $3,570M as of September 30, 2022, compared to $3,835M as of September 30, 2021.
- Cash flow from operations was $240M, compared to $251M in the third quarter of 2021.
- “Starting November, Tal Payne, the company’s CFO & COO will take a six months’ sabbatical leave for a cycling tour and for traveling around the world. The company’s VP finance, Roei Golan, will serve as the company’s acting CFO in this period and assume Ms. Payne’s duties and responsibilities.” said Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO of Check Point Software Technologies.
