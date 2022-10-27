TotalEnergies declares €0.69/share interim dividend
Oct. 27, 2022 5:14 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) declares third 2022 interim dividend at €0.69/share, equal to the first and second 2022 interim dividends.
- Payable to shareholders on Apr. 3; for shareholders of record Mar. 23; ex-div Mar. 22.
- Payable to ADS holders on Apr. 14; for ADS holders of record Mar. 21; ex-div Mar. 20.
- The company also set the ex-dividend and payment dates of the special 2022 interim dividend of €1/share announced last month; payable to shareholders on Dec. 16; for shareholders of record Dec. 7; ex-div Dec. 6.
