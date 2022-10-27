KKR to acquire Ness Digital Engineering, terms undisclosed

Oct. 27, 2022 5:15 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) will acquire 100% of Ness Digital Engineering from The Rohatyn Group.
  • Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Ness is a leading provider of end-to-end digital transformation services that specializes in building digital software products and platforms with its presence in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with a globally diversified talent pool across India, Eastern Europe, and the United States.
  • Gaurav Trehan, Partner and CEO of KKR India, said, “Digital transformation and adoption is a critical strategy for businesses of all sizes worldwide. Against this backdrop, KKR believes that Ness is well-positioned for growth, supported by its exceptional, experience-led product engineering heritage. KKR is pleased to invest in Ness’ capabilities and looks forward to working alongside its talented team to further scale Ness’ digital-first platform, achieve its global ambitions, and better enable its customers to compete in the digital economy.”
  • Ness will enhance KKR’s global portfolio of technology investments, which includes, but is not limited to, Cloudera.
  • The company to fund this acquisition from its Asian Fund IV.
  • Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

