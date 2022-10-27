GDP update expected to show the U.S. returned to growth in Q3

Following two consecutive quarters of negative growth, and a technical recession, the U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday will report GDP figures that will provide the latest snapshot of the American economy. Forecasters expect the nation to grow again in the July-to-September quarter, predicting an annualized expansion of 2.3%. That would mark a sharp reversal compared to the contractions of 1.6% in Q1 and 0.6% in Q2, and may mean the economy can weather more Fed rate hikes than previously expected.

Fine print: Pay extra attention to the details in the report, which could skew numbers in either direction. For example, slowing imports has led to a narrowing of the trade deficit and will likely boost the GDP number, though it's also an indicator of slowing domestic demand. Other key components may also be influenced by the central bank's rapid hikes in interest levels, like residential fixed investment, which has been crushed by the recent surge in mortgage rates.

So far, a mixed bag of economic data has ben on display, with the latest picture changing day-by-day. Employment numbers are still strong, while spending and retail figures continue to appear robust. On the other side of the equation, inflation (and core) continue to remain high, housing prices are beginning to decline, there's an escalating energy crisis, and the Fed can't guarantee that's it aggressive monetary policy won't push the economy over the edge.

A different perspective? "There's a lot of stuff on the horizon which is bad and could - doesn't necessarily - but could put the U.S. in recession. That's not the most important thing we think about. We'll manage through that," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told the Future Investment Initiative Forum. "I'd worry much more about the geopolitics of the world today. The relationships of the Western world would have me far more concerned than whether there's a mild or slightly severe recession [in the U.S.]"