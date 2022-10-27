Argenx inks manufacturing contract for efgartigimod with Fujifilm Diosynth

  • Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies on Thursday said it signed an agreement to manufacture argenx's (NASDAQ:ARGX) (OTC:ARGNF) monoclonal antibody efgartigimod to treat severe autoimmune disease.
  • Fujifilm Diosynth, a unit of Japan's Fujifilm Holdings (OTCPK:FUJIY) (OTCPK:FUJIF), will provide drug substance manufacturing of efgartigimod at its large-scale biomanufacturing facility in Hillerød, Denmark.
  • Terms of the agreement were not disclosed by the companies.
  • Efgartigimod sold as Vyvgart, is approved in the U.S. and Europe to treat adults with generalized myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder.
  • "This collaboration underscores our employees’ commitment and ability to successfully onboard new programs and to provide a well-established and strong ecosystem to manufacture therapeutic antibodies for commercial use at a large-scale," said Fujifilm Diosynth COO Lars Petersen.

