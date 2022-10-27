Stanley Black & Decker Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.06, revenue of $4.1B beats by $120M, lowers FY22 outlook
Oct. 27, 2022 6:01 AM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Stanley Black & Decker press release (NYSE:SWK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $4.1B (+9% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
Third Quarter Revenues of $4.1 Billion, Up 9% Versus Prior Year, Led By Acquisitions in Outdoor Power Equipment, Strong Industrial Growth and Price Realization.
Global Cost Reduction Program On-Track For Long-Term Targets and Delivers $65 Million Pre-Tax Savings in the Third Quarter with a $290 Million Inventory Reduction.
Updating Full Year 2022 Diluted GAAP EPS Guidance Range To $0.10 to $0.80 (From $0.80 to $2.05); Adjusted Diluted EPS To $4.15 to $4.65 (From $5.00 - $6.00) vs. $5.44 consensus, Fourth Quarter Free Cash Flow Expected To Approximate $0.3 to $0.6 Billion.
The difference between 2022 GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance is $3.85 to $4.05, consisting of acquisition-related and other charges.
Comments (12)