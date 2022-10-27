Overstock.com Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.08, revenue of $460.28M misses by $12.59M

Oct. 27, 2022 6:02 AM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Overstock.com press release (NASDAQ:OSTK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $460.28M (-33.2% Y/Y) misses by $12.59M.
  • Shares +6.3% PM.
  • "Despite a challenging retail environment, our business continues to be profitable for the tenth consecutive quarter, and we ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and cash position," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. "Our sales trends improved in late-Q3, including a successful Labor Day event that culminated into our biggest sales day of the year thus far. We improved gross margin by leveraging our differentiated asset-light business model, supported our vendor partners to move through ample inventory, and continued to provide smart value to our customers in a highly promotional time. We accomplished this while navigating shifting consumer spending preferences, high inflation and macro headwinds that put pressure on our industry."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.