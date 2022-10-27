Overstock.com Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.08, revenue of $460.28M misses by $12.59M
Oct. 27, 2022 6:02 AM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Overstock.com press release (NASDAQ:OSTK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $460.28M (-33.2% Y/Y) misses by $12.59M.
- Shares +6.3% PM.
- "Despite a challenging retail environment, our business continues to be profitable for the tenth consecutive quarter, and we ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and cash position," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. "Our sales trends improved in late-Q3, including a successful Labor Day event that culminated into our biggest sales day of the year thus far. We improved gross margin by leveraging our differentiated asset-light business model, supported our vendor partners to move through ample inventory, and continued to provide smart value to our customers in a highly promotional time. We accomplished this while navigating shifting consumer spending preferences, high inflation and macro headwinds that put pressure on our industry."
