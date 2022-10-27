IFF Health, GenM team up to provide supplement solutions for menopausal women

Oct. 27, 2022 6:06 AM ETInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Female doctor writing prescription for woman on consultations

zoranm/E+ via Getty Images

  • IFF Health said it is collaborating with GenM, a menopause partner for brands, to provide supplement solutions.
  • The partnership enables IFF Health, part of IFF (NYSE:IFF), to help with global awareness about menopausal journey and provide targeted solutions for brands and consumers.
  • IFF said it is committed to helping food supplement brand owners reach this population and provide dietary supplements clinically shown to help with symptoms of menopause, including hot flushes, low energy, vaginal dryness, memory issues, constipation, bloating and dry skin.
  • "To deliver on our promise and further empower menopausal women to take control of their holistic health, we've developed an innovative ingredient combination known as Gaia, that brand owners can easily utilize for their next menopause supplement that'll meet the demand that's often overlooked," said Vanessa Azevedo, regional marketing lead for dietary supplements, IFF Health.

