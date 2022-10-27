Greenbrier GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.18, revenue of $950.7M beats by $172.08M
Oct. 27, 2022 6:04 AM ETThe Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Greenbrier press release (NYSE:GBX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $950.7M (+58.7% Y/Y) beats by $172.08M.
- FY2023 Outlook: Deliveries of 22,000 – 24,000 units including approximately 1,000 units in Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil); Revenue at $3.2B – $3.6B vs. consensus of $3.03B; Capital expenditures at approximately $240M in Leasing & Management Services, $80M in Manufacturing and $10M in Maintenance Services; Proceeds of equipment sales are expected to be approximately $100M; Build and capitalize into the lease fleet approximately 2,000 units. These units are not included in the delivery guidance.
