Greenbrier GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.18, revenue of $950.7M beats by $172.08M

Oct. 27, 2022 6:04 AM ETThe Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Greenbrier press release (NYSE:GBX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $950.7M (+58.7% Y/Y) beats by $172.08M.
  • FY2023 Outlook: Deliveries of 22,000 – 24,000 units including approximately 1,000 units in Greenbrier-Maxion (Brazil); Revenue at $3.2B – $3.6B vs. consensus of $3.03B; Capital expenditures at approximately $240M in Leasing & Management Services, $80M in Manufacturing and $10M in Maintenance Services; Proceeds of equipment sales are expected to be approximately $100M; Build and capitalize into the lease fleet approximately 2,000 units. These units are not included in the delivery guidance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.