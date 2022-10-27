GEO Group AFFO of $0.60 beats by $0.27, revenue of $616.7M beats by $10.85M, updates FY guidance

Oct. 27, 2022 6:06 AM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • GEO Group press release (NYSE:GEO): Q3 AFFO of $0.60 beats by $0.27.
  • Adjusted Net Income of $0.33 per diluted share
  • Revenue of $616.7M (+10.7% Y/Y) beats by $10.85M.
  • Guidance: We expect our fourth quarter 2022 Net Income Attributable to GEO to be in a range of $30 million to $32 million on quarterly revenues of $600 million to $605 million vs. consensus of $603.96M, and we increased our fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $133 million to $140 million.
  • We expect full year 2022 Net Income Attributable to GEO to be between $160 million and $162 million on annual revenues of approximately $2.36 billion from prior view of $2.35B vs. consensus of $2.35B. Excluding unusual and/or nonrecurring items, we expect full year 2022 Adjusted Net Income to be in a range of $1.30 to $1.32 per diluted share, and we increased our full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $527 million to $533.5 million. We expect our effective tax rate for the full-year 2022 to be approximately 28 percent, exclusive of any discrete items.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.