M.D.C. Holdings GAAP EPS of $1.98 misses by $0.25, revenue of $1.41B in-line

Oct. 27, 2022 6:08 AM ETM.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • M.D.C. Holdings press release (NYSE:MDC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.98 misses by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $1.41B (+11.9% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Average selling price of deliveries up 13% to $590,000.
  • Unit deliveries down 1% to 2,387.
  • Unit gross orders decreased 47% to 1,569.
  • Gross order average selling price up approximately 4% to $583,000.
  • Unit backlog decreased 30% to 5,338.
  • Q4 Outlook: Home deliveries between 2,200 and 2,500; Average selling price unit deliveries between $570,000 and $580,000; Gross margin from home sales between 20.0% and 22.0% (excluding impairments and warranty adjustments).

