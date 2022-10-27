ExlService Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.13, revenue of $361.35M beats by $16.02M

Oct. 27, 2022 6:10 AM ETExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • ExlService press release (NASDAQ:EXLS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $361.35M (+24.5% Y/Y) beats by $16.02M.
  • Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Our strong revenue growth in the quarter exceeded expectations, and drove our increase in EPS. As a result, we are increasing our revenue guidance for 2022 to be in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion, from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. This represents a 24% to 25% increase year-over-year on a reported basis and 21% to 22% increase year-over-year on an organic constant currency basis. We are also increasing our adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance for 2022 to $5.85 to $5.95, from $5.60 to $5.80, representing a 21% to 23% increase over 2021.”
  • Consensus revenue for the year is $1.37B and EPS is $5.73.

