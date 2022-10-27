Willis Towers Watson Non-GAAP EPS of $2.20 beats by $0.07, revenue of $1.95B misses by $40M
Oct. 27, 2022 6:12 AM ETWillis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Willis Towers Watson press release (NASDAQ:WTW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.20 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.95B (-1.0% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
2022 Outlook: Based on current and anticipated market conditions, the Company is maintaining its 2022 full-year targets for organic revenue growth, adjusted operating margin expansion, and non-cash pension income and raising its 2022 full-year targets for run-rate cost savings and foreign currency headwind to adjusted earnings per share as follows:
- Expect to deliver mid-single digit organic revenue growth
- Expect to deliver adjusted operating margin expansion for the full year 2022
- Expect to deliver approximately $110 million in cumulative run-rate savings from the Transformation Program by the end of FY2022, up from $80 million previously
- Expect approximately $20 million year-over-year decline in non-cash pension income
- Expect a foreign currency headwind on adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.25-$0.30 at today’s rates, up from $0.20-$0.25 previously
