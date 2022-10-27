Brunswick Non-GAAP EPS of $2.67 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.69B misses by $80M
Oct. 27, 2022 6:13 AM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Brunswick press release (NYSE:BC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.67 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.69B (+18.2% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
- All segments delivered sales growth resulting from solid demand, new product performance, and pricing implemented since the third quarter of 2021, partially offset by unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact from Hurricane Ian and supply chain challenges
- We anticipate approximately: Net sales of $6.9 billion from prior outlook of $6.9B-$7.1B vs. $7B consensus;
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $10.00 from prior guidance of $10.00-$10.30 vs. $10.23 consensus
- Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted diluted EPS growth of more than 30 percent from Q4 2021 vs. 55.93% consensus.
