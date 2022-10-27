MiX Telematics GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.10, revenue of $35.3M beats by $3.38M
Oct. 27, 2022 6:15 AM ETMiX Telematics Limited (MIXT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- MiX Telematics press release (NYSE:MIXT): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $35.3M (-2.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.38M.
- Subscription revenues of $30.7 million, up 10% year-over-year in constant currency
- Concluded the acquisition of Trimble’s Field Service Management business (“FSM”)
- Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $128.4 million, up 17% year-over-year in constant currency
- Record organic net subscriber adds of 38,300
- Ending total active subscriber base of 914,600, including 38,000 from the acquisition of FSM
- Cash and cash equivalents of $19.7 million at quarter end
