Oct. 27, 2022
  • MiX Telematics press release (NYSE:MIXT): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $35.3M (-2.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.38M.
  • Subscription revenues of $30.7 million, up 10% year-over-year in constant currency
  • Concluded the acquisition of Trimble’s Field Service Management business (“FSM”)
  • Annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $128.4 million, up 17% year-over-year in constant currency
  • Record organic net subscriber adds of 38,300
  • Ending total active subscriber base of 914,600, including 38,000 from the acquisition of FSM
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $19.7 million at quarter end

