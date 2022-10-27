Tri Pointe Homes GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.22, revenue of $1.06B beats by $50M

Oct. 27, 2022 6:17 AM ETTri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Tri Pointe Homes press release (NYSE:TPH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $1.06B (+2.9% Y/Y) beats by $50M.

  • Outlook: For the fourth quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,700 and 1,900 homes at an average sales price between $700,000 and $715,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0% for the fourth quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 8.0% to 9.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the fourth quarter to be in the range of 24.0% to 25.0%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.