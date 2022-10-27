Tri Pointe Homes GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.22, revenue of $1.06B beats by $50M
Oct. 27, 2022 6:17 AM ETTri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tri Pointe Homes press release (NYSE:TPH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $1.06B (+2.9% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
Outlook: For the fourth quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,700 and 1,900 homes at an average sales price between $700,000 and $715,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0% for the fourth quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 8.0% to 9.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the fourth quarter to be in the range of 24.0% to 25.0%.
