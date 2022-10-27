Precision Drilling GAAP EPS of C$2.03 beats by C$1.39, revenue of C$429.34M beats by C$20.3M
Oct. 27, 2022 6:18 AM ETPrecision Drilling Corporation (PDS), PD:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Precision Drilling press release (NYSE:PDS): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$2.03 beats by C$1.39.
- Revenue of C$429.34M (+69.2% Y/Y) beats by C$20.3M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was C$120M, C$74M higher than 2021.
- Strengthened contract book with 23 additions, bringing year-to-date total to 61 term contracts.
- Ended the quarter with C$40M of cash, $141M drawn on our Senior Credit Facility and more than C$540M of available liquidity.
- "We remain focused on debt reduction and shareholder returns and are on track to meet our 2022 debt reduction goal of $75 million, while allocating 10% to 20% of free cash flow toward share repurchases."
- Increased our capital spending plan from C$149M to C$165M in response to higher drilling and service activity and expected customer contracted upgrades on over 30 drilling rigs in 2022.
- Subsequent to September 30, 2022, we were awarded four five-year drilling contracts in the Middle East that will increase our active rig count in the region to eight rigs by the middle of 2023.
