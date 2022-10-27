Precision Drilling GAAP EPS of C$2.03 beats by C$1.39, revenue of C$429.34M beats by C$20.3M

Oct. 27, 2022 6:18 AM ETPrecision Drilling Corporation (PDS), PD:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Precision Drilling press release (NYSE:PDS): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$2.03 beats by C$1.39.
  • Revenue of C$429.34M (+69.2% Y/Y) beats by C$20.3M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was C$120M, C$74M higher than 2021.
  • Strengthened contract book with 23 additions, bringing year-to-date total to 61 term contracts.
  • Ended the quarter with C$40M of cash, $141M drawn on our Senior Credit Facility and more than C$540M of available liquidity.
  • "We remain focused on debt reduction and shareholder returns and are on track to meet our 2022 debt reduction goal of $75 million, while allocating 10% to 20% of free cash flow toward share repurchases."
  • Increased our capital spending plan from C$149M to C$165M in response to higher drilling and service activity and expected customer contracted upgrades on over 30 drilling rigs in 2022.
  • Subsequent to September 30, 2022, we were awarded four five-year drilling contracts in the Middle East that will increase our active rig count in the region to eight rigs by the middle of 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.