Linde Non-GAAP EPS of $3.10 beats by $0.17, revenue of $8.79B beats by $470M, raises FY Adj. EPS guidance
Oct. 27, 2022 6:23 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Linde press release (NYSE:LIN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.10 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $8.79B (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $470M.
- Operating profit $1.6 billion; adjusted operating profit $2.0 billion, up 11%
- Operating profit margin 18.3%; adjusted operating profit margin 22.8%, up 90 basis points ex. cost pass-through
- Operating cash flow of $2.6 billion, up 3% versus prior-year quarter and 24% sequentially
- Increased full-year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $11.93 - $12.03 from prior view of $11.73 - $11.93 ($11.91 consensus), represents 12% to 13% growth year-over-year, 17% to 18% ex FX
- Shares -1.47% PM.
