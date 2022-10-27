Faraday Future names Yun Han as interim CFO
Oct. 27, 2022 6:24 AM ETFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) has appointed Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and interim CFO, effective October 25, 2022.
- Han replaces Becky Roof, who served as interim CFO until October 12, 2022. Prior to this appointment, Han served as SVP and Chief Accounting Officer at Romeo Power.
- The electric vehicle company also announced that it has received all of the previously announced $55M financing (other than $5M of additional bridge notes) from an affiliate of ATW Partners as expected and anticipates receiving the first $10M under the previously announced $60M financing agreement this week. The company is looking to raise the additional funds needed to fund its operations through the start of production, first deliveries, and beyond.
- FFIE shares were up 4% premarket
