Faraday Future names Yun Han as interim CFO

Oct. 27, 2022 6:24 AM ETFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) has appointed Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and interim CFO, effective October 25, 2022.
  • Han replaces Becky Roof, who served as interim CFO until October 12, 2022. Prior to this appointment, Han served as SVP and Chief Accounting Officer at Romeo Power.
  • The electric vehicle company also announced that it has received all of the previously announced $55M financing (other than $5M of additional bridge notes) from an affiliate of ATW Partners as expected and anticipates receiving the first $10M under the previously announced $60M financing agreement this week. The company is looking to raise the additional funds needed to fund its operations through the start of production, first deliveries, and beyond.
  • FFIE shares were up 4% premarket

