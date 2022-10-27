Merck Non-GAAP EPS of $1.85 beats by $0.14, revenue of $15B beats by $950M, raises FY22 outlook

  • Merck press release (NYSE:MRK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.85 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $15B (+14.1% Y/Y) beats by $950M.
  • LAGEVRIO Sales Were $436 Million; Growth Excluding LAGEVRIO Was 10%; Growth Excluding LAGEVRIO and the Impact From Foreign Exchange Was 14%; Sales Growth Favorably Impacted by COVID-19 Recovery
    • KEYTRUDA Sales Grew 20% to $5.4 Billion; Excluding the Impact From Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 26%
    • GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 Sales Grew 15% to $2.3 Billion; Excluding the Impact From Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 20%
  • 2022 Continuing Operations Financial Outlook:
    • Company Raises and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2022 Worldwide Sales To Be Between $58.5 Billion and $59.0 Billion (from prior outlook of $57.5B and $58.5B vs. $58.46B consensus), Reflecting Full-Year Growth of 20% to 21%, Growth of Approximately 12% Excluding LAGEVRIO; Outlook Includes Negative Impact From Foreign Exchange of Approximately 4%
    • Company Lowers Expected Full-Year 2022 GAAP EPS To Be Between $5.68 and $5.73
    • Company Raises and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2022 Non-GAAP EPS To Be Between $7.32 and $7.37 (from prior outlook of $7.25 and $7.35 vs. $7.35 consensus), Including Negative Impact From Foreign Exchange of Approximately 4%

