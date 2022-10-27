GasLog Partners Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.27, revenue of $95.68M beats by $20.49M

Oct. 27, 2022 6:32 AM ETGasLog Partners LP (GLOP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • GasLog Partners press release (NYSE:GLOP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $95.68M (+18.8% Y/Y) beats by $20.49M.
  • Entered into a new two-year time charter agreement for the tri-fuel diesel electric (“TFDE”) LNG carrier GasLog Shanghai with Woodside Energy Shipping Singapore Pte. Ltd. and a one-year time charter for the TFDE carrier Solaris with an energy major
  • Entered into a three-year time charter agreement for the Methane Heather Sally, a steam turbine propulsion (“Steam”) LNG carrier, with a Southeast Asian charterer and executed a sale and lease-back agreement for the same vessel, with no repurchase option or obligation, for $50.0 million. The sale and lease-back transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Completed the previously announced sale of the Methane Shirley Elisabeth, a Steam LNG carrier, to an unrelated third party for a gross sale price of approximately $54.0 million
  • Repurchased $20.0 million of preference units in the open market in the third quarter of 2022 and a total of $38.7 million of repurchased preference units in the first nine months of 2022
  • Repaid $37.1 million of debt and lease liabilities during the third quarter of 2022 and $94.0 million in the first nine months of 2022 and additionally prepaid an amount of $32.2 million of debt outstanding pursuant to the sale of the Methane Shirley Elisabeth

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.