Oct. 27, 2022
- GasLog Partners press release (NYSE:GLOP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.27.
- Revenue of $95.68M (+18.8% Y/Y) beats by $20.49M.
- Entered into a new two-year time charter agreement for the tri-fuel diesel electric (“TFDE”) LNG carrier GasLog Shanghai with Woodside Energy Shipping Singapore Pte. Ltd. and a one-year time charter for the TFDE carrier Solaris with an energy major
- Entered into a three-year time charter agreement for the Methane Heather Sally, a steam turbine propulsion (“Steam”) LNG carrier, with a Southeast Asian charterer and executed a sale and lease-back agreement for the same vessel, with no repurchase option or obligation, for $50.0 million. The sale and lease-back transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022
- Completed the previously announced sale of the Methane Shirley Elisabeth, a Steam LNG carrier, to an unrelated third party for a gross sale price of approximately $54.0 million
- Repurchased $20.0 million of preference units in the open market in the third quarter of 2022 and a total of $38.7 million of repurchased preference units in the first nine months of 2022
- Repaid $37.1 million of debt and lease liabilities during the third quarter of 2022 and $94.0 million in the first nine months of 2022 and additionally prepaid an amount of $32.2 million of debt outstanding pursuant to the sale of the Methane Shirley Elisabeth
