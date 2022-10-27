WEX boosts share repurchase authorization to $650M

Oct. 27, 2022 6:33 AM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • WEX (NYSE:WEX) has announced a boost to its current share repurchase program.
  • The program, first announced in August, initially authorized the company to repurchase up to $150M of common stock over a four year period through August 23, 2026.
  • This amendment increases the repurchase authorization to $650M of common stock and shortens the duration to December 31, 2025.
  • The global commerce platform has repurchased $225M of its common stock in 2022, including $75M representing 536,566 shares under the current program during the month of October 2022. It has ~$575M of capacity remaining under the current repurchase authorization.

