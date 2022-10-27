Honeywell Non-GAAP EPS of $2.25 beats by $0.10, revenue of $8.95B misses by $50M
Oct. 27, 2022 6:34 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Honeywell press release (NASDAQ:HON): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.25 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $8.95B (+5.7% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
- FY2022 sales are now expected to be in the range of $35.4B to $35.7V, up 6% to 7% organically, or up 8% to 9% excluding the one-point impact of COVID-driven mask sales declines and one-point impact of lost Russian sales vs. prior view of $35.5B to $36.1B and consensus of $35.6B.
- Segment margin expansion is now expected to be in the range of 60 to 80 basis points, including an approximate (30) basis point impact from investments in the Quantinuum business.
- Adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $8.70 to $8.80 vs. prior view of $8.55 to $8.80 and consensus of $8.64.
- Operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $5.2B to $5.6B and free cash flow is expected to be $4.7B to $5.1B.
Comments