PBF Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $7.96 beats by $1.38, revenue of $12.76B beats by $2.65B

Oct. 27, 2022 6:37 AM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • PBF Energy press release (NYSE:PBF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.96 beats by $1.38.
  • Revenue of $12.76B (+77.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.65B.
  • Net debt to capitalization reduced to 1% versus 59% at year-end 2021, excluding special items
  • "As always, the safety and reliability of our core operations are paramount. We continue to invest in all of our assets and expect full-year 2022 refining capital expenditures, excluding capital expenditures related to our Renewable Diesel Project, to be in the $550 to $575 million range, which includes advanced purchases of material for future turnarounds."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.