PBF Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $7.96 beats by $1.38, revenue of $12.76B beats by $2.65B
Oct. 27, 2022 6:37 AM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- PBF Energy press release (NYSE:PBF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.96 beats by $1.38.
- Revenue of $12.76B (+77.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.65B.
- Net debt to capitalization reduced to 1% versus 59% at year-end 2021, excluding special items
- "As always, the safety and reliability of our core operations are paramount. We continue to invest in all of our assets and expect full-year 2022 refining capital expenditures, excluding capital expenditures related to our Renewable Diesel Project, to be in the $550 to $575 million range, which includes advanced purchases of material for future turnarounds."
Comments