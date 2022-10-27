Materialise GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.01, revenue of $56.82M beats by $0.23M
Oct. 27, 2022 6:38 AM ETMaterialise NV (MTLS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Materialise press release (NASDAQ:MTLS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.02 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $56.82M (-6.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.23M.
- Total deferred revenue from annual software sales and maintenance fees increased by 3,214 kEUR to 38,359 kEUR compared to December 31, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was 5,072 kEUR, compared to 9,739 kEUR for the 2021 period.
- Guidance: “The revenue growth posted by each of our segments during the first nine months of this year strengthens our confidence that our full year 2022 revenues will be at least 10% higher than in 2021. While inflation and pressure on the labor market, which are higher and more persistent than we expected at the beginning of 2022, weigh on our results, we continue to make prudent investments in select growth businesses. As a result, we continue to expect that our consolidated EBITDA for the full year 2022 will be in the range of 20 mEUR to 25 mEUR.”
