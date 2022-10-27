Northrop Grumman Non-GAAP EPS of $5.89 misses by $0.22, revenue of $9B misses by $140M, re-affirms outlook

  • Northrop Grumman press release (NYSE:NOC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.89 misses by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $9B (+3.2% Y/Y) misses by $140M.
  • Third quarter 2022 sales reflect strong demand and improving trends in labor availability, partially offset by supply chain delays.
  • Awards of $8.7 Billion, Book to Bill of 0.97, YTD Book to Bill of 1.14
  • Re-affirms revenue of $36.2B and $36.6B vs. $36.33B consensus
  • Re-affirms EPS outlook of $24.5 and $25.10 vs. $24.70 consensus.
  • Transaction-adjusted free cash flow based on current tax law of $1.5B-$1.8B

