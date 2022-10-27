Overstock.com revenue drops 33% in Q3 amid challenging retail backdrop

Oct. 27, 2022 6:40 AM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) fell in early trading after falling short with its Q3 revenue tally.

Despite a 33% drop in revenue during the quarter, the company said sales trends improved in the late part of Q3, including a successful Labor Day event that culminated into the biggest sales day of the year thus far.

OSTK said it improved gross margin by leveraging its differentiated asset-light business model, supporting vendor partners to move through ample inventory, and continuing to provide smart value to customers in a highly promotional time

Key metrics: Active customers -33% Y/Y to 5.8M, net revenue per active customer +14% to $369, orders delivered -41% to 1.9M, average order value +13% to $243, orders per active customer -4% to 1.62, orders placed on a mobile device were 50% of gross merchandise sales.

Shares of OSTK fell 2.75% in premarket action on Thursday.

Comments

