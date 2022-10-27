Freyr Battery enters into service agreement with ITOCHU

  • Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) has entered into a service agreement with Japanese trading and import/export company, ITOCHU.
  • As part of the deal, ITOCHU will serve as a direct materials supplier for Freyr Battery's (FREY) procurement and supply chain operations.
  • The two companies previously entered a memorandum of understanding in 2020, which outlined a mutual intention to explore potential opportunities within lithium-ion battery production and related operations.
  • As Freyr approaches initial production from the Customer Qualification Plant, the partners are deepening collaboration to secure the raw materials required for Freyr's planned battery production at giga scale.
  • FREY shares have gained 3% premarket

