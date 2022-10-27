Cameco reports Q3 earnings beat; updates FY22 guidance
Oct. 27, 2022 6:48 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cameco press release (NYSE:CCJ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $389M (+7.8% Y/Y) beats by $116.84M.
- As of September 30, 2022, we had $1.3B in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments and $997M in long-term debt.
- 2022 outlook updated: We have updated our outlook for purchases and average realized price. Revenue of $1,730-1,880 million vs. consensus of $1.38B; Capital expenditures of $150M-175M.
- Uranium revenue and average realized price are based on a uranium spot price of $48.50 (US) per pound (the UxC spot price as of September 26, 2022), a long-term price indicator of $49.00 (US) per pound (the UxC long-term indicator on September 26, 2022) and an exchange rate of $1.00 (US) for $1.30 (Cdn).
