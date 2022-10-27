Cameco reports Q3 earnings beat; updates FY22 guidance

Oct. 27, 2022 6:48 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cameco press release (NYSE:CCJ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $389M (+7.8% Y/Y) beats by $116.84M.
  • As of September 30, 2022, we had $1.3B in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments and $997M in long-term debt.
  • 2022 outlook updated: We have updated our outlook for purchases and average realized price. Revenue of $1,730-1,880 million vs. consensus of $1.38B; Capital expenditures of $150M-175M.
  • Uranium revenue and average realized price are based on a uranium spot price of $48.50 (US) per pound (the UxC spot price as of September 26, 2022), a long-term price indicator of $49.00 (US) per pound (the UxC long-term indicator on September 26, 2022) and an exchange rate of $1.00 (US) for $1.30 (Cdn).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.