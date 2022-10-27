Southwest Airlines Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.08, revenue of $6.22B in-line

Oct. 27, 2022 6:49 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Southwest Airlines press release (NYSE:LUV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $6.22B (+32.9% Y/Y) in-line.
  • "As we finalize our plan for next year, we remain laser-focused on our goals to grow full year 2023 profits and margins, excluding special items, year-over-year, and to generate healthy returns on invested capital for our Shareholders."
  • For Q4, Operating revenue compared with 2019 to be up 13% to 17%; ASMs compared with 2019 to be down ~2%.
  • For FY2022, ASMs compared with 2019 to be down ~4.5% from prior view of down ~4% and Capital spending of ~$4B.
  • Shares up 3% PM.

