Textron reports Q3 mixed earnings; narrows full-year EPS and raises FY22 cash flow guidance

Oct. 27, 2022 6:53 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Textron press release (NYSE:TXT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $3.08B (+3.4% Y/Y) misses by $160M.
  • Net cash from operating activities of $356M in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Aviation backlog $6.4B, up $524M from the second quarter of 2022.
  • Full-year EPS outlook narrowed to a range of $3.90 to $4.00 vs. consensus of $3.94.
  • Full-year cash flow guidance raised to a range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, up $300M from the previous outlook, with planned pension contributions of $50M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.