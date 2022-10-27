Textron reports Q3 mixed earnings; narrows full-year EPS and raises FY22 cash flow guidance
Oct. 27, 2022 6:53 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Textron press release (NYSE:TXT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $3.08B (+3.4% Y/Y) misses by $160M.
- Net cash from operating activities of $356M in the third quarter of 2022.
- Aviation backlog $6.4B, up $524M from the second quarter of 2022.
- Full-year EPS outlook narrowed to a range of $3.90 to $4.00 vs. consensus of $3.94.
- Full-year cash flow guidance raised to a range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, up $300M from the previous outlook, with planned pension contributions of $50M.
