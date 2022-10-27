Kimco Realty FFO of $0.41 beats by $0.02, revenue of $433.4M beats by $15.98M, raises FY FFO guidance

Oct. 27, 2022 6:55 AM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Kimco Realty press release (NYSE:KIM): Q3 FFO of $0.41 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $433.4M (+17.6% Y/Y) beats by $15.98M.
  • Grew pro-rata portfolio occupancy 20 basis points sequentially to 95.3%, representing an increase of 120 basis points year over year.
  • Increased pro-rata anchor and small shop occupancy 90 and 190 basis points, respectively, over the third quarter of 2021.
  • Generated pro-rata rent spreads of 16.5% for new leases on comparable spaces.
  • Produced a 3.1% increase in Same-Property Net Operating Income* (NOI) over the same period a year ago.
  • Achieved a Net Debt to EBITDA* ratio of 6.3x on a look-through basis (which includes company’s outstanding preferred stock and pro-rata share of joint venture debt), marking the lowest leverage level since the company began reporting this metric.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, generated net proceeds of approximately $301.1 million through the monetization of 11.5 million of its 39.8 million shares in Albertsons Companies,. Kimco (KIM) still retains 28.3 million shares of Albertsons.
  • The company sees 2022 FFO of $1.57-1.59 per diluted share vs consensus of $1.56, compared with $1.54-1.57 in the previous view.

