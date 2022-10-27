The market appeared to love the profits posted by Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in premarket hours on Thursday.

For the third quarter, the Texas-based airline came in slightly light on sales despite reaching a company record, reporting $6.B in total revenue against an expectation of $6.22B. However, a report of $0.50 in earnings per share came in above the bar set by Wall Street at $0.42. Additionally, CEO Bob Jordan signaled continued optimism on travel trends into the close of 2022 even amid elevated inflation.

"Following record summer leisure travel demand, revenue trends remained strong in September 2022, bolstered by improving business travel trends post-Labor Day,” ,” he said on Thursday. “Leisure and business demand remains strong, and we currently expect revenue trends to improve sequentially from third quarter to fourth quarter 2022, despite lower capacity.”

Management said that operating revenue compared in Q4 should be up 13% to 17% as compared to the same period in 2019, with available seat miles coming within 2% of 2019 levels.

Jordan added that the airline’s fuel-hedging strategy has paid dividends and should continue to protect the carrier’s bottom line into 2023. Operating expenses are anticipated to decreases year over year in 2023, with pilot staffing constraints expected to ease and capacity is slated to increase.

“We continue to execute well against our full year 2022 non-fuel cost guidance, despite cost headwinds due to operating at suboptimal productivity levels and significant inflationary cost pressures,” Jordan concluded. “We remain focused on maintaining our current momentum and expect to generate strong profits and margins in fourth quarter 2022, based on current trends and barring any significant unforeseen events.”

Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) rose 4.68% shortly after the print before moderating gains in premarket trading.

