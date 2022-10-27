Babcock & Wilcox lowers annual EBITDA outlook amid macroeconomic headwinds
Oct. 27, 2022 7:01 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) shares fell Thursday morning after the firm revised its full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA target to $70M to $80M (prior outlook: $110M to $120M) amid near-term macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds.
- The lower adjustment reflects the delay of revenue recognition on certain projects, primarily due to global supply chain pressures and shortages caused by geopolitical issues and the war in Ukraine.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA is expected to in the range of $25M to $30M.
- The energy and environmental technologies firm also introduced a full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA target of $100M to $120M, backed by strong demand coupled with a significant backlog level.
- BW shares were down 1.13% premarket
