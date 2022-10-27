Amarin reports Q3 mixed earnings; continues to suspend 2022 revenue guidance
Oct. 27, 2022 7:04 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Amarin press release (NASDAQ:AMRN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $89.9M (-36.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.34M.
- As of September 30, 2022, Amarin reported aggregate cash and investments of $306.0M
- “In the third quarter of 2022, Amarin made important progress on meeting its key priorities and long-term growth strategy highlighted by improvement in the Company’s cash position, reporting a cash positive quarter excluding restructuring charges. We remain confident in the opportunities that lie ahead and our direction for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023,” said Karim Mikhail, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amarin.
- Given the uncertainty resulting from the impact of generic IPE in the U.S. and challenges for most drugs seeking market access in Europe, Amarin will continue to suspend 2022 revenue guidance.
Comments (1)