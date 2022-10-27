Fiserv Non-GAAP EPS of $1.63 misses by $0.06, revenue of $4.52B beats by $210M, raises FY earning guidance
Oct. 27, 2022 7:05 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Fiserv press release (NASDAQ:FISV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.63 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $4.52B (+8.7% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
Fiserv raises full year 2022 outlook and now expects organic revenue growth of 11% and adjusted earnings per share of $6.48 to $6.55, representing growth of 16% to 17% from prior view of $6.45 to $6.55 vs. consensus of $6.48.
- Organic revenue growth was 11% in the third quarter of 2022, led by 14% growth in the Acceptance segment, 1% growth in the Fintech segment and 11% growth in the Payments segment.
- Organic revenue growth was 11% in the first nine months of 2022, led by 17% growth in the Acceptance segment, 4% growth in the Fintech segment and 8% growth in the Payments segment.
- Adjusted operating margin increased 100 basis points to 35.2% in the third quarter and increased 40 basis points to 33.6% in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the prior year periods.
- Free cash flow was $2.11 billion in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $2.29 billion in the prior year period.
- The company repurchased 7.6 million shares of common stock for $750 million in the third quarter and 17.9 million shares of common stock for $1.8 billion in the first nine months of 2022.
Comments (3)