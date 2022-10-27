International Paper Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 misses by $0.19, revenue of $5.4B beats by $100M
Oct. 27, 2022 7:07 AM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- International Paper press release (NYSE:IP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $5.4B (+10.0% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- 10% year-over-year revenue growth based on strong price realization
- $70 million of earnings achieved from Building a Better IP initiatives, bringing year-to-date to $175 million
- Cash provided by operations of $435 million, bringing year-to-date to $1.4 billion
- Returned $434 million to shareholders through share repurchases of $269 million and dividends of $165 million, bringing year-to-date to $1.6 billion
- Shares -0.66% PM.
Comments