NextGen Healthcare proposes offering of $200M convertible senior notes
Oct. 27, 2022 7:08 AM ETNextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) has proposed a private offering of $200M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027.
- The initial purchasers of the notes will be granted an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $30M principal amount of notes.
- The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of NextGen Healthcare (NXGN), will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on November 15, 2027, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.
- Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. NextGen Healthcare will settle conversions in cash and, if applicable, shares of its common stock.
- The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part (subject to certain limitations), for cash at NextGen Healthcare’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after November 20, 2025 and before the 61st scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date.
