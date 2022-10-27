InMode reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance above estimates

Oct. 27, 2022 7:08 AM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • InMode press release (NASDAQ:INMD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $121.2M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $5.11M.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 85% and 86% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2022 and for the third quarter of 2021 was 51%.
  • Total cash position of $486.4M as of September 30, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.
  • 2022 Financial Outlook: Revenue between $445 million and $450 million vs. consensus of $440.82M; Non-GAAP gross margin between 83% and 85%; Non-GAAP income from operations between $214 million and $217 million; Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.28 and $2.30 vs. consensus of $2.22.

Comments (1)

