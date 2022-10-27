Merck posts Q3 beat as Keytruda offsets sales impact on COVID-19 pill

Oct. 27, 2022 7:09 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Merck (NYSE:MRK) traded higher pre-market Thursday after announcing better than expected financials for Q3 2022 as the company’s oncology franchise led by blockbuster cancer therapy Keytruda negated the sales impact on COVID-19 pill Lagevrio amid COVID-19 recovery.

Revenue for the quarter rose ~14% YoY to $15.0B as Keytruda sales exceeded Street forecasts to reach $5.3B with ~10% YoY growth.

However, sales for Lagevrio, the COVID-19 pill Merck (MRK) co-developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, fell to $436M after exceeding $3B and $1B in Q2 and Q1, respectively. Growth excluding Lagevrio and forex impact stood at 14% YoY.

Meanwhile, Human Papillomavirus vaccines GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 and diabetic medications Januvia/Janumet brought $2.3B and $1.1B with ~15% YoY growth and ~15% YoY decline, respectively.

Gross margin for the quarter dropped to 73.7% from 73.8% in the prior year quarter, and net income fell ~29% YoY to $3.2B as R&D expenses climbed ~80% YoY to $4.4B mainly due to $887M intangible asset impairment charges related to ArQule, Inc. acquisition.

Merck (MRK) narrowed and raised its full-year outlook for revenue and adj. earnings per share to indicate $58.5B – $59.0B and $7.32 –$7.37, in line with the $58.4B and $7.35 in the consensus, respectively.

The company also narrowed its full-year guidance for Lagevrio sales to $5.2B – $5.4B from $5B - $6B, estimated three months ago.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.