Oct. 27, 2022 7:11 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NovoCure press release (NASDAQ:NVCR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $130.99M (-2.0% Y/Y) misses by $2.39M.
- The United States, EMEA and Japan contributed $102.7 million, $14.3 million, and $7.9 million in quarterly net revenues, respectively.
- Net revenues were impacted by the volume of cash collections from aged claims in the U.S., the ongoing impact of German coverage updates and foreign exchange pressure.
- Revenue in Greater China from Novocure’s partnership with Zai Lab totaled $6.2 million.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 77%.
- Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $4.4 million.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $970.3 million as of September 30, 2022.
