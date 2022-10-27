NovoCure GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.03, revenue of $130.99M misses by $2.39M

Oct. 27, 2022 7:11 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • NovoCure press release (NASDAQ:NVCR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $130.99M (-2.0% Y/Y) misses by $2.39M.
  • The United States, EMEA and Japan contributed $102.7 million, $14.3 million, and $7.9 million in quarterly net revenues, respectively.
  • Net revenues were impacted by the volume of cash collections from aged claims in the U.S., the ongoing impact of German coverage updates and foreign exchange pressure.
  • Revenue in Greater China from Novocure’s partnership with Zai Lab totaled $6.2 million.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 77%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $4.4 million.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $970.3 million as of September 30, 2022.

