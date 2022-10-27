Allegro MicroSystems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.05, revenue of $237.7M beats by $12.67M
Oct. 27, 2022 7:11 AM ETAllegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Allegro MicroSystems press release (NASDAQ:ALGM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $237.7M (+22.8% Y/Y) beats by $12.67M.
- For the third quarter ending December 23, 2022, the company expects total net sales to be in the range of $240M to $250M vs. consensus of $233.16M. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 56.0%, non-GAAP operating expenses are anticipated to be approximately 28% of net sales, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.33 vs. consensus of $0.27.
