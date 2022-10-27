Allegro MicroSystems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.05, revenue of $237.7M beats by $12.67M

Oct. 27, 2022 7:11 AM ETAllegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Allegro MicroSystems press release (NASDAQ:ALGM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $237.7M (+22.8% Y/Y) beats by $12.67M.
  • For the third quarter ending December 23, 2022, the company expects total net sales to be in the range of $240M to $250M vs. consensus of $233.16M. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 56.0%, non-GAAP operating expenses are anticipated to be approximately 28% of net sales, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.33 vs. consensus of $0.27.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.