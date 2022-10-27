S&P Global reports mixed Q3 earnings; narrows FY22 guidance below estimates

Oct. 27, 2022 7:15 AM ETS&P Global Inc. (SPGI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • S&P Global press release (NYSE:SPGI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.93 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $2.86B (+36.8% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
  • Adjusted operating profit margin decreased 200 basis points to 46.0% compared to Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating margin.
  • Outlook: The company is updating both GAAP and non-GAAP pro forma adjusted guidance for 2022 to reflect the results of the third quarter, as well as our most recent views on the macro-economic and geopolitical environment. 2022 reported revenue is expected to increase more than 30% vs. consensus growth of 43.95% Y/Y. GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in a range of $9.75 to $9.90.
  • Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted revenue is now expected to decline mid-single digits. Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted diluted EPS is expected in the range of $11.00 to $11.15 vs. consensus of $11.38. Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted free cash flow excluding certain items is expected to be approximately $4 billion.

