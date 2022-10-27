Baxter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 in-line, revenue of $3.8B beats by $30M
Oct. 27, 2022 7:18 AM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Baxter press release (NYSE:BAX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 in-line.
- Revenue of $3.8B (+17.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Sales in the U.S. totaled $1.8 billion, increasing 40% on a reported basis and declining 1% on an operational basis. International sales of $1.9 billion increased 1% on a reported basis, 12% at constant currency rates and 2% operationally.
- Shares -1.3% PM.
- Third-quarter results reflect impairment charges of $3.1 billion related to Baxter’s December 2021 Hillrom acquisition, primarily reflecting rising interest rates and broad declines in equity valuations
- For full-year 2022: Baxter now expects U.S. GAAP earnings (loss) of ($4.52) to ($4.45) per diluted share and adjusted earnings, before special items, of $3.53 to $3.60 per diluted share from prior outlook of $3.60 - $3.70 vs. $3.62 consensus.
- The company expects sales growth of 17% to 18% on a reported basis, approximately 23% on a constant currency basis and low single digits on an operational basis vs. 18.35% consensus.
- For fourth-quarter 2022: The company expects sales growth of mid-to-high single digits on a reported basis, mid-teens on a constant currency basis and approximately flat on an operational basis vs. 8.94% consensus The company expects U.S. GAAP earnings of $0.60 to $0.67 per diluted share and adjusted earnings, before special items, of $0.92 to $0.99 per diluted share vs. $1.00 consensus
